High Court rejects Najib’s bid for seven charges in RM42m SRC case to be ruled defective

Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex April 29, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — The High Court here today dismissed former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s application to challenge the seven charges he is facing over RM42 million from 1MDB-linked company’s funds.

High Court Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali, when reading out his judgment, disagreed that the charges should be deemed “defective in form and substance” and an abuse of court process.

Mohd Nazlan said he did not concur with the submission that there was a requirement for the prosecutors to specify the charges or these could be interpreted as defective.

‘I hereby find the argument that the charges are defective is unsustainable, and point and part that the defence had agreed for the seven charges to be jointly tried. This application is hereby dismissed,” he said.

In his application, Najib sought for all the seven charges — comprising alleged abuse of position, criminal breach of trust, money-laundering — to be stayed or quashed unless amended.

He was also seeking for the trial to be suspended until there is a final decision on his challenge against the charges.

MORE TO COME