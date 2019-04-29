Anwar: Respect the people’s mandate for Dr M

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is right in giving a clear message that the Federal Constitution must be honoured. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

GEORGE TOWN, April 29 — Respect the mandate given by the people for Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to lead the country, says Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today.

He said the Prime Minister is right in giving a clear message that the Federal Constitution must be honoured.

“He (Tun Mahathir) represents the new government after been given the mandate by the people and we need to respect that,” he told reporters after attending the Power Talk themed “The Future Direction of Malaysian Economy” organised by Penang Premium Business Enterprise Group here today.

He was responding to a question on the viral statement by the Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim that it was better to change the prime minister than the Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) head coach Benjamin Mora.

Anwar who is also the Member of Parliament for Port Dickson said there is no doubt about the prime minister’s position as his mandate is clearly defined in the Federal Constitution.

“The fact that we enforced the position that PM is guided by the constitution... he is the head that has been given that task and our duty is to make sure that he is effective in his task,” he said.

However, he also said there is nothing wrong for the royalty to criticise the present government. — Bernama