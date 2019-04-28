Youth way forward for Sandakan, says by-election candidate Wong

Vivian Wong, the youngest of four of the late Sandakan MP Datuk Stephen Wong’s children, was named as the DAP candidate for the seat in the upcoming by election. — Picture courtesy of DAP

SANDAKAN, April 28 — The country needs young leaders to ensure the survival of the national leadership in future, said the DAP candidate for the by-election for the Sandakan Parliamentary constituency, Vivian Wong Shir Yee.

She said if the youths were now given an opportunity, they would certainly try their level best to implement their task for the benefit of the people and country.

“The youths are our future and we need to use their present services to give hope and turn Sandakan into a dynamic urban centre,” she said in her speech at the Sandakan By-Election Premier Talk, here last night.

Wong, 30, who is the daughter of the incumbent Sandakan MP, the late Datuk Stephen Wong Tien Fatt, said although she was young, she considered herself as having more than enough experience after having been involved in the political arena for eight years via the DAP and joining her late father in discharging his duty as an elected representative.

“We must continue to uphold the spirit of my late father which was to get down on the ground often and listen to the woes of the people.

“If you (Sandakan constituents) vote for me, your vote will not only be for me, but for everyone including the youths and will give new hope for all the people in Sandakan,” she said.

Wong was confident that the new government had the capability to change the country to achieve a better future, including bringing economic development to Sandakan.

She felt that the Pakatan Harapan government had succeeded to carry out numerous efforts for the people in such a short time, which was less than a year compared to 60 years under the administration of Barisan Nasional (BN).

“Many people are saying that Sandakan is like a ‘village for old folks’ and asked whether Sandakan will see further development.

“We want more job opportunities for the local people, and now the expansion of the Sandakan Airport runway will be implemented this year which will boost tourism in Sandakan,” she added.

Wong’s mother, Datin Florence Chong Mee Fook hoped to be able to see the aspiration of her late husband being achieved with the election of their son as the Sandakan MP on May 11.

They included the giving of school shoes to poor students in several schools in Sandakan in June.

“I had promised my late husband to be together in presenting the school shoes as I wanted to see the expression of happiness on the faces of the Sandakan children as though they were getting candies.

“Unfortunately, my husband has passed away and the aspiration was not achieved.

“I hope the voters in Sandakan will retain their votes for the late Stephen Wong by electing our son,” she said.

Chong admitted that she was deeply grieved for several days following the death of Stephen Wong believed to be due to a heart attack on March 28.

However, she was thankful to the members of DAP, especially the Keningau DAP and her daughter who made her realise that she had to be strong spiritually for the people of Sandakan who were always loved by her late husband. — Bernama