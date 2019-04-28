Wisma Putra: Malaysia condemns synagogue attack in California

Police secure the scene of a shooting incident at the Congregation Chabad synagogue in Poway, north of San Diego, California April 27, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Malaysia strongly condemns the terror attack at a California synagogue in the United States, which killed a woman and caused injuries to three other people, yesterday.

Wisma Putra in a statement today said it was a heinous terrorist act that must be denounced.

“All individuals from all faiths and religions must be free to practice their respective religions in peace and harmony.

“The safety of all people regardless of any religion must be guaranteed especially in their respective worshipping spaces. Humanity must be freed from hatred and extremism.

“We take note of reports that the alleged perpetrator had, in his open letter, also claimed responsibility for setting alight a mosque in Escondido, California, on March 24, 2019. We, therefore, urged the perpetrators of both incidents to be brought to justice,” it said.

According to the statement, the government and people of Malaysia stand hand-in-hand with the victims and the affected families in California. — Bernama