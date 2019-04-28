Sarawak DAP rep to get opportunity to defend ‘offensive’ remarks

DAP’s Padungan state assemblyman Wong King Wei will know on Tuesday if he will be penalised for his allegedly offensive remarks. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, April 28 — DAP’s Padungan state assemblyman Wong King Wei will know on Tuesday if he will be penalised for his allegedly offensive remarks made during the last meeting of the Sarawak state legislative assembly.

Speaker Datuk Amar Asfia Awang Nasar today said a motion will be tabled at the state assembly’s sitting on April 30 to present a report of the Committee of Privileges which heard the charge against Wong last February.

“He will be given an opportunity to speak, address and defend himself, if need be, after the report has been presented and debated,” he told reporters after attending a pre-council meeting of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) here.

He said the House will then make recommendations after the debate if Wong should be penalised for his offensive remarks.

“Whatever are the recommendations, they will be put to vote by the House,” he said.

He said he will not preside at the sitting when the debate on the report takes place since Wong made the remarks against him as the Speaker, adding that his deputy Datuk Gerawat Gala, will replace him on the chair.

“I was also not present to chair the committee when it heard the charge against Wong due to conflict of interest.

“I have also not seen the report of the committee,” he said.

He added that the report contains “whatever was exchanged at the hearing” held on February 18 this year.

Wong was accused of abusing his position as a state assemblyman by uttering the remarks against the august House, executive, and the Speaker at the November session of the Sarawak state assembly.