Sandakan by-election: DAP candidate happy campaign well-received

DAP candidate for the Sandakan parliamentary by-election Vivian Wong during her walkabout in Sandakan, April 28, 2019. — Bernama pic

SANDAKAN, 28 April — DAP candidate for the Sandakan parliamentary by-election Vivian Wong Shir Yee is happy with the reception she received from the people during her campaign so far since her nomination to contest in the by-election was announced yesterday.

The 30-year-old daughter of the incumbent for the Sandakan parliamentary seat, the late Datuk Stephen Wong Tien Fatt, said she was most touched when the people who approached her thanked her for her father’s services and wanted her to continue his efforts.

“Since yesterday, we had been very busy campaigning. I am quite excited as we have the support of our political alliance.

“So far, our campaign has been very well received (by the people), but of course, we cannot take things lightly and still need to work very hard,” she said at a press conference here today.

Wong said she had received requests from the people, especially for better market facilities for the comfort of traders.

Since her nomination was announced by the Election Commission yesterday morning, Wong began her campaign with a walkabout at the Sandakan city centre and at the Kim Fung market here before ending her day with a Sandakan By-Election Premier Talk that lasted until almost midnight.

Today, the second day of campaigning, she began her programme as early as 6am with a ‘gotong royong’ to clean up the Sim-Sim Cemetery with several walkabout and public talk sessions that are expected to last until late tonight.

Meanwhile, acting Sabah DAP chairman Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung, who is also Sabah Youth and Sports Minister and Tanjung Papat assemblyman, said Wong’s presence among the people was celebrity-like as many people were eager to congratulate her on her nomination and shake her hands as well as requesting for their picture taken with her, which she obliged.

The Sandakan by-election is being held following the death of Stephen Wong believed to be due to a heart attack on March 28.

The young DAP candidate is up against Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) candidate Datuk Linda Tsen Thau Lin and three independents.

Polling is on May 11. — Bernama