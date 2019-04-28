Johor Bersatu denies Mazlan voted as new chief

Johor Bersatu media director Mohd Solihan Badri said that a name has already been selected for the state party’s chairman and it was hoped that the issue can be settled in an amicable manner. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, April 28 — Johor Bersatu today denied a report claiming that the party had voted for Mazlan Bujang to replace Datuk Osman Sapian as the state party leader.

Johor Bersatu media director Mohd Solihan Badri said the Berita Harian report was not accurate in stating that all of the party’s 23 divisions in Johor had voted and supported Bersatu Tebrau division chief Mazlan Bujang to be appointed as the next state chairman.

“Johor PPBM has a total of 26 divisions statewide, but only 22 divisions attended the closed-door meeting through their respective division chiefs or also representatives. The remaining four divisions were absent,” said Mohd Solihan on the sidelines of a Bersatu meet-the-people session in conjunction with the launch of the party’s book titled Mulanya di sini... Johor Baru in Thistle Hotel here today.

“I also want to make clear that there was no voting or show of hands in the decision made to appoint the next Johor Bersatu chairman.”

He was responding to a Berita Harian report yesterday that Mazlan, a former Johor state executive councillor who was dropped last week, was said to be the next Johor Bersatu chairman via a majority vote.

The report, quoting sources, said Mazlan’s endorsement as the state party’s chairman came from the party’s central leadership.

Mohd Solihan, who declined to name the person who will soon helm the state Bersatu chapter, said it will only be proper for the state party leadership to make the announcement.

He said that a name has already been selected and it was hoped that the issue can be settled in an amicable manner following speculations about the issue after the party’s former state acting chairman Osman resigned from his mentri besar’s post about two weeks ago.

“The official announcement will only be made by the party’s president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin after the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holidays and before the party elections.

“Prior to that, Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya will prepare the official letter of appointment,” explained Mohd Solihan.

Mazlan sparked controversy earlier last week when he declared that he was not part of newly-minted Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal’s “team”.

This was days before he was replaced by Mohd Solihan as the Johor Public Works, Infrastructure and Transportation Committee chairman.

Mazlan, whose name also cropped up earlier this month as among the potential mentri besar candidates, has been active in increasing Johor Bersatu’s branches and membership in the party’s Tebrau division.