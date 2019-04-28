IMF chief Lagarde meets Dr M in China (VIDEO)

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde attends a thematic forum of the second Belt and Road Forum for international cooperation in Beijing April 25, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde meets Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum in China, where both of them are attending.

"I was very happy to meet with Prime Minister Mahathir @chedet official #BRF2019 and (looking) forward to seeing him again when I visit Malaysia in June," Lagarde tweeted.

The IMF chief and Dr Mahathir previously met on the sidelines of the 33rd Asean Summit and related meetings held in Singapore last year. — Bernama