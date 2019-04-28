Housing Ministry: State govts to discuss redevelopment of old housing

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin speaks during a press conference at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur March 27, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, April 28 — The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) will discuss with the state governments the re-development of housing, especially flats which are more than 30 years old.

Its minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said the requirement to check or re-develop old housing was included in the national housing policy.

“In the case of the Taman Keramat Permai apartments, these are under the Selangor State Government. The KPKT will monitor the aspects which could be helped. I will visit the location tomorrow as I have just returned from China today,” she told reporters when asked to comment on the incident when 222 residents of 40 units in Block F of Pangsapuri Taman Keramat Permai in Kuala Lumpur who were relocated recently.

This was after cracks found in the apartment structure reportedly became worse and the block seemed to be tilted to one side.

Zuraida was met after the closing ceremony of the Kampung Baru Village Community Management Council Empowerment Convention (MPKK) at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre here today.

In the same press conference, Zuraida who had just returned from a working visit with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to China, said she was part of the visit to look for investments for affordable homes.

“While in China, I saw development in fishermen areas, ports and small industries in villages. I will look at similar developments in Malaysia where Chinese investors can come to Malaysia to invest in fishermen, port and villages which are unique,” she said.

The convention was the first to be held and was attended by 800 MPKK chairman and secretaries of Chinese villages throughout the country. — Bernama