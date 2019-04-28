AG appealing Penangite’s acquittal of Indonesian maid Adelina Sao’s brutal death, MP reveals

Indonesian domestic worker Adelina was allegedly abused and forced to sleep at her employer's car porch with a dog for a month. — Picture courtesy of Steven Sim's office

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — The public prosecutor has filed an appeal against the High Court decision to free S. Ambika, the woman from Penang who was accused of abusing her 21-year-old Indonesian domestic worker Adelina Sao’s abuser, Bukit Mertajam MP Steven Sim said today.

The DAP leader, who is also the youth and sports deputy minister, disclosed that the Attorney General’s Chambers is investigating how the assigned deputy public prosecutor (DPP) dropped the case when it went to court.

“I have received information from reliable sources within the Attorney General Chambers (AGC) that the following actions are being taken: AGC has filed an appeal against the said High Court decision,” Sim said in a statement.

Adelina died of multiple organ failure just a day after she was rescued from her employers’ house in Bukit Mertajam, Penang on February 10, 2018.

The authorities found the Indonesian migrant worker lying on the pavement outside the house next to the owners’ dog.

Her employer Ambika was charged with murder — an offence still punishable with death in Malaysia, though it is no longer mandatory — shortly after Adelina was rescued and died in hospital.

Ambika was eventually pronounced not guilty by the High Court after the DPP decided not to pursue the case.

Sim, who had been shocked by the verdict, welcomed the acquittal appeal as “good news for those who are seeking justice for Adelina.”

“Rest assured, I will continue to follow up and pursue this matter with the relevant authorities to ensure that justice is being done and seen to be done,” he said.