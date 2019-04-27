Wong starts campaign for Sandakan by-election

DAP candidate Vivian Wong Shir Yee (centre) shaking hands with residents during the P186 Sandakan parliamentary by-election campaign in Sandakan, April 27, 2019. — Bernama pic

SANDAKAN, April 27 — DAP candidate for Sandakan parliamentary by-election Vivian Wong Shir Yee, 30, started her campaign this afternoon by going to the town centre here to meet voters, before going to the Kim night market.

The ‘walkabout’ programme, which started at 3.30pm, was her first for the campaign and the event was made merrier with a specially composed song, “Ayo Mama” playing in the air.

The song was composed by Jenny Lasimbang and Hasni Abdul Majid for the last 14th general election and among the lyrics was for the people to vote for DAP.

The Sandakan seat fell vacant after the incumbent Member of Parliament Datuk Stephen Wong Tien Fatt, from DAP, died of a heart attack at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu on March 28.

Vivian is Wong’s youngest of four siblings. She holds a degree in Public Relations from University of Murdoch, Australia and has been involved in politics since 2012 with DAP.

Meanwhile, Vivian said she was happy with the response from the people and felt their positive energy to support the party. — Bernama