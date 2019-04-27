Sandakan by-election: EC sets polling from 7.30am to 5pm, May 11

EC deputy director Azmi Sharom said 17 new voting channels were added at centres with many voters, making it a total of 92. — Picture by Farhan Najib

SANDAKAN, April 27 — The Election Commission (EC) has set the polling time for the Sandakan parliamentary constituency by-election from 7.30am to 5pm on May 11.

EC deputy director Azmi Sharom said the time was adjusted to allow staff, candidate agents and observers who were fasting during the month of Ramadan to carry out their religious obligations while performing their duties in an effective manner.

“The result of the by-election is expected to be announced before 10 pm,” he said during a press conference after the nomination ceremony held SMJK Tiong Hua here today.

Azmi also announced the official commencement of the campaign period, until 11.59pm, May 10.

He said 17 new voting channels were added at centres with many voters, making it a total of 92.

In the meantime, Azmi said the EC had formed four Election Campaign Enforcement Teams to monitor the campaigning activities, in line with Section 27B of the Election Offences Act 1954.

He said the EC had prepared a pledge letter containing 10 promises signed by all the candidates to comply with all regulations stipulated under the law throughout the 14-day campaign period.

He added that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission had set up an operations room at the Sandakan MACC Office which will operate 24 hours-a-day during the campaign.

Azmi said the EC had appointed 57 observers from 10 government and non-governmental organisations, as well as two eligible individuals to monitor the election process. — Bernama