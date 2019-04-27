Policewoman injured, e-hailing driver detained

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — An e-hailing driver was detained after being involved in an accident in which a policewoman was injured at Jalan Changkat Raja Chulan, here, last night.

Dang Wangi district acting police chief Supt Rudy Abdullah said in the incident at 12.50am, a motorcycle police team was conducting patrolling operations at the entertainment centre at Changkat area, Bukit Bintang.

“When passing in front of a building at the scene of the incident, a Perodua Alza vehicle stopped suddenly before a passenger sitting at the back opened the left side door.

“It was so sudden that a policewoman could not stop on time to avoid colliding with the back door of the car which had been opened. She fell and fractured the middle finger on the right hand and was taken to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for further treatment,” he said in a statement today.

Rudy said the driver of the car got down and shouted ordering the passenger to pay for the damages to the car, the motorcycle and for the policewoman’s treatment.

The driver then denied that it was his mistake for stopping suddenly without signalling before dropping off his passenger.

“The police tried to calm the situation and the driver was instructed to provide his identity card for inspection record, but he refused to cooperate,” he said.

Following the incident, the driver in his 40s was arrested and a remand application will be made today.

The case is being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant from discharging his duties. — Bernama