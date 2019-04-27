Penang welcomes stakeholders to get involved in Penang 2030 vision

Penang Chief Minister, Chow Kon Yeow (third right) with Penang state leaders showing a Penang 2030 booklet after the launch of Penang 2030 vision in George Town, April 27, 2019. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, April 27 — In conjunction with the launch of the Penang 2030 guidebook today, the Penang government hopes to generate attraction from stakeholders, private companies and social enterprises to be a part of the state’s future.

According to Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, Penang 2030 is an action plan initiated by the state government since last August, which focused on improving Penang’s liveability, economy, civil participation and balanced development to achieve “a family-focused, green and smart state that inspires the nation”.

Chow pointed out that the guidebook focused on four themes, liveability, economy, people and the built environment, and believed that the themes encompassed the whole spectrum of development in order to achieve the Penang 2030 vision.

“We hope that the guidebook would generate greater interest in inviting stakeholders, whether it is from industries, organisations, or individuals, to be on board with the state government and myself to go through and see the initiatives that they can work on which could translate into a policy, a programme or a project,” he told a press conference after the launching programme.

Since the launch of Penang 2030 last year, the state government has collated inputs and feedback from the citizens regarding their concerns on Penang, as well as conducting various stakeholder sessions and had received responses from interested parties in getting involved in the action plan.

“So far, some of the main issues that we have collected from our inputs include housing, infrastructure, better telco coverage, 5G connectivity, more platforms for people to voice their concerns, greater 4P (private, public, professionals and people) partnership, women empowerment, gender inclusiveness, welfare for senior citizens and the disabled, and development in Seberang Perai,” he said.

He also highlighted some of the transformations and progress the state has achieved, including 50 per cent household recycling rate, 1,000 small-medium enterprises participating in the transition to fourth Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0), 20 per cent increase in agricultural productivity, as well as full adoption of the digital transformation programme and 5-star efficiency in delivery system in all state government agencies. — Bernama