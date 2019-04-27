Penang water corp says Sungai Perak project must be ready by 2025, time running out

PBAPP and the Penang government has informed the ministry that the scheme must be commissioned by 2025. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — The Water, Land and Natural Resources Ministry has been urged to expedite the Sungai Perak Raw Water Transfer Scheme (SPRWTS) to meet Penang’s water needs from 2025.

The Perbadanan Bekalan Air Pulau Pinang Sdn Bhd (PBAPP) and the Penang government has informed the ministry that the scheme must be commissioned by 2025, the corporation said in a statement today.

“At present, Penang’s one and only major raw water resource is Sungai Muda, and it is a resource that is shared with Kedah. Projections indicate Sungai Muda may reliably meet Kedah and Penang’s combined raw water needs only until 2025.

“So, it is critical for the SPRWTS to take off as soon as possible. We are running short of time,” it said.

“Penang and PBAPP have been asking for the SPRWTS since 2011. However, in the period 2012 — 2018, the previous Federal Government failed to implement the project.

“Now that Pakatan Harapan is heading the Federal Government, Penang is seeking a fast-track approval and implementation of the SPRWTS.”

It also said that while both Penang and Perak are keen on tapping Sungai Perak as a future raw water resource, Perak was keen to sell treated water from the river to Penang.

As a result, it said the ministry had agreed to undertake technical studies to determine the best option for mutual benefit.

“Penang is aware of the importance of due diligence in regard to KATS’ technical studies. However, the studies should be completed promptly so that the Federal Government, Penang and Perak may reach an agreement quickly,” the corporation said.

Penang urgently needs a second, or alternative, raw water resource soon to address increasing water demand.

The state’s water consumption was 840 million litres per day (MLD) in 2018; and is projected to reach 1,884 MLD by 2050.