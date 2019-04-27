Over 10,000 affordable housing units to be built in Manjung

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the development that began in 2016 was the largest affordable housing project in Perak that offered five-star facilities such as club house, government offices and tropical lake garden.― Picture by Farhan Najib

LUMUT, April 27 — A total of 10,500 affordable housing units will be built at Bandar Baru Setia Awan Perdana in Manjung, near here in the next five years in an effort to enable more people to own a house.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the development that began in 2016 was the largest affordable housing project in Perak that offered five-star facilities such as club house, government offices and tropical lake garden.

He said the project, led by Taraf Nusantara Sdn Bhd, and in collaboration with the Perak State Development Corporation (PKNP), also marked the beginning of an affordable township.

“The initial buyers are very fortunate to have been offered the units at as low as RM135,000 only in 2016, and for this year, those who are interested can still own the house at RM178,000,” he said, adding that the Bandar Baru Setia Awan Perdana (Phase 1) has received the Certificate of Completion and Compliance (CCC).

“Looking at the five-star facilities offered, I believe the price is worth it, not to mention the project is located in the heart of the city,” he said when he handed over keys to the project’s 50 early bird purchasers today.

The Bandar Baru Setia Awan project covers three phases involving an area of 2,428ha.

The first phase involving 1,147 housing units was already completed while the next phase expected to be ready within three to five years and all affordable homes were priced below RM200,000.

On the issue of flies in Manjung and Sitiawan, Ahmad Faizal said he was optimistic that the Pakatan Harapan state government, with the support of all parties, would be able to resolve the issue.

“We know the cause and we need to engage the chicken breeders around these areas and look for solutions on how to have closed farming system. We find that modern poultry system can solve this problem,” he said. — Bernama