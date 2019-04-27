‘Orang Itu’ film gives voice to marginalised communities

Pertubuhan Pembangunan Kendiri Wanita dan Gadis (WOMEN:girls) President and Founder Low Ngai Yuen (right) during a screening of ‘Orang Itu’ in Kuching, April 26, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, April 27 — Pertubuhan Pembangunan Kendiri Wanita dan Gadis and its founding president Low Ngai Yuen aim to raise awareness on marginalised communities through the film Orang Itu.

The film was among those screened at the auditorium of the iconic and historic 145-year-old Courthouse here in conjunction with the 2019 Asean International Film Festival Awards (AIFA).

The three-day event celebrates the best of films around the Asean region, bringing filmmakers and actors of the region together in one city.

“Through the film Orang Itu that features Sofia Jane, Carmen Soo and KK Wong, we aim to confront the stigma and discrimination faced by the homeless and marginalised communities in Malaysia that are at greatest risk of hepatitis infection due to their lack of access to basic healthcare and education. We want conversations and actions that matter,” Low said during a question and answer session after the show last night.

Others in the cast include Sawyer Leong, Redza Minhat, Nam Ron, Tony Eusoff, Rashid Khalid and Vanidah Imran. — Bernama