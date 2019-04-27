Orang Asli SPM leavers can enrol at Industrial Training Institutes for free, says minister

Human Resource Minister M. Kulasegaran says Orang Asli SPM leavers will be able to continue their studies at the Industrial Training Institutes for free. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

IPOH, April 27 ― The Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) leavers from the Orang Asli community will be offered to continue their studies at the Industrial Training Institutes (ILPs) for free.

Human Resource Minister M. Kulasegaran said the move was one of the efforts to encourage more SPM leavers from the Orang Asli community to get involved in the Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to equip them with necessary skills to gain employment opportunities.

He said currently those who wanted to pursue the certificate-level courses at ILPs would be charged RM700 that would include tuition fees as well as other school materials such as uniforms and shoes.

“We are now providing the opportunity to the Orang Asli youth so they will not be charged RM700 as the fees will be borne fully by the government.

“Apart from free meals, they will also be given monthly allowance of RM100,” he told reporters after officiating a TVET programme briefing for students and parents of the Orang Asli Community at Perak Orang Asli Education Centre at Kampung Kerawat, Simpang Pulai, about 25 kilometers from here .

Kulasegaran, who is also Ipoh Barat MP, said the government would also be relaxing the ILPs’ entry requirements for the Orang Asli youth by excluding the need to pass Bahasa Melayu, History, Mathematics and one other subject in SPM.

“We are giving them a great opportunity, as long as they know how to read and write, we will offer them the right courses to study,” he said, describing the move as an incredible incentive to the Orang Asli community that still lagging behind in various aspects.

Earlier, in his speech, Kulasegaran also gave his assurance that the Orang Asli community would be given priority in employment opportunities to reduce poverty.

During the event, he also expressed his commitment to help overcome the telecommunications problem in Kampung Kerawat by bringing up the issue to the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia. ― Bernama