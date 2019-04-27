One man dead, another critical after inhaling toxic gas

KOTA KINABALU, April 27 — A man died while another is in critical condition after inhaling toxic gas from a barrel used to store fish in Jalan Lubuk Poring, Sepanggar near her today.

In the incident, which occurred at about 12 noon, Hasril La Ridi, 42, was confirmed dead by medical officers while Eni, 31, was in critical condition after the two Indonesians were reported to have inhaled the toxic fumes when they opened the lid on the barrel.

According to the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department Operation Centre, Hasril’s body was handed over to the police for further action while Eni was sent to hospital for treatment.

The Fire and Rescue Department received an emergency call from the Likas Hospital at 12.03 pm and a Hazardous Materials Unit (Hazmat) from the Kota Kinabalu Fire and Rescue Station was dispatched to the scene in three vehicles.

“The Hazmat team carried out an operation to identify the toxic gas. Although the team concluded that there was no sign of ammonia gas, it could not identify the gas that was emitted from the fish barrel,” the statement said, adding that it called off the operation at 2.30 pm. — Bernama