Navy’s unmanned aerial system unit to be stationed in Kota Kinabalu

KOTA KINABALU, April 27 —The Royal Malaysian Navy’s (RMN) latest unit, the Unmanned Aerial System (UAS), will be stationed at the Kota Kinabalu Naval Base to improve its surveillance capabilities.

Eastern Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Datuk Rahman Ayob said suitable candidates were currently being sought for forming the new team to run the unit which is expected to be fully operational by the first quarter of next year.

“The UAS will use drones for air surveillance and I believe that by having these assets, operations at the Eastern Fleet Headquarters will be more effective,” he told reporters after delivering the Navy chief’s message at a ceremony here, today.

UAS technology will be a ‘maritime force multiplier’, namely a concept of enhancing the Navy’s capabilities to strengthen the country’s maritime defence, especially in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). — Bernama