Mujahid urges Malaysians to show solidarity at #SalamSriLanka rally tonight

Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa said it was important to show the world community that Malaysia rejected all forms of violence irrespective of colour of the skin, religion or race. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof has urged all peace-loving Malaysians to join the #SalamSriLanka rally to be held in the capital tonight.

He said it was important to show the world community that Malaysia rejected all forms of violence irrespective of colour of the skin, religion or race.

“Malaysians need to show our solidarity and concern towards the victims and their families. We show it to the world that we reject all forms of violence. We are sending the message of peace and harmony,” he said in a statement today.

Scheduled to start at 8pm this evening, the rally will commence at the vicinity of the St Mary’s Cathedral in Jalan Raja.

The location was selected to show that the church was a safe place to visit, the statement said.

The #SalamSriLanka rally is organised by the Gabungan Bertindak Malaysia (GBM) in collaboration with the Committee to Promote Inter-Religious Understanding and Harmony (JKMPKA).

A series of bomb attacks at several hotels and churches in Sri Lanka on Sunday (April 21) reportedly killed at least 250 lives. — Bernama