MACC opens operation room for Sandakan by-election

PUTRAJAYA, April 27 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today opened its operation room to enable members of the public to channel information as well as complaints regarding alleged cases of corruption and abuse of power in the May 11 Sandakan Parliamentary by-election.

The MACC said in a statement today that the 24-hour operation room is located at its Sandakan office, Level 7, Wisma Persekutuan Sandakan, KM 11, Jalan Labuk, Post Box 6000, 90715 Sandakan, Sabah.

“Members of the public can also channel any information regarding cases of alleged corruption and abuse of power via email to [email protected] or contact telephone number 089-668746 or 012-8426385 or fax number 089-669691,” it said.

Meanwhile, the MACC hoped that all candidates and political parties would not engage in activities which violated the election rules and regulations in accordance with the MACC Act 2009 and the Election Offences Act 1954 (Amendment 2012).

The Sandakan by-election will be a five-cornered fight featuring DAP’s Vivian Wong Shir Yee, 30, Parti Bersatu Sabah’s (PBS) Datuk Linda Tsen Thau Lin, 63 and three Independent candidates Chia Siew Yung, Sulaiman Samat and Hamzah Abdullah. — Bernama