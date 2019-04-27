Govt to recognise all cultural dances, games, and ethnic instruments in Sabah, CM says

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the peace and harmony enjoyed in Malaysia, which has 80 ethnic communities, was the foundation and agenda that has always been prioritised by the Federal and state governments. — Bernama pic

SEMPORNA, April 27 — The government will recognise all cultural dances, games and ethnic instruments in Sabah in an effort to safeguard the country’s well-being, says Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

He said the peace and harmony enjoyed in Malaysia, which has 80 ethnic communities, was the foundation and agenda that has always been prioritised by the Federal and state governments.

“Continuous efforts need to be made to strengthen, nurture and enhance the unity among 80 ethnic groups in the country,” he said when opening the ‘Sangom Maglami Lami’ ceremony in conjunction with the Silver Jubilee Regatta Lepa 2019 here, last night.

Also present at the water festival were the Yang Dipertua of Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and his wife Toh Puan Norlidah RM Jasni.

On the Lepa Regatta, which highlights the culture of Semporna’s Bajau community, Mohd Shafie said the yearly event celebrated in the third week of April was unique, attracting many local and international tourists.

“For sure, this festival has created a big economic spillover and a huge impact on efforts to promote this area for tourism,” he said. — Bernama