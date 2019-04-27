Chin resigns as Gerakan Kelantan chairman, quits all party posts

PETALING JAYA, April 27 — Gerakan veteran YB Senator Datuk Ng Chiang Chin has resigned from all positions of Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia.

Known as Datuk Chin, who is the former National Treasurer of the party and Gerakan Kelantan State Chairman, said that he has decided to make way for aspiring leaders in the party.

Ng, a second term Senator, decided to resign from his position as the State Chairman, which he has been holding for more than 30 years.

He also thanked those who had assisted him in Gerakan and comrades who have entrusted him to lead them over the years.



