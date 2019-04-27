All 26 Bersatu division leaders in Johor pledge support for new MB

All Bersatu division heads in Johor have expressed their support to Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal on his appointment as the new Johor Menteri Besar. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, April 27 — All 26 Division heads of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) in Johor today expressed their support to Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal on his appointment as the new Johor Menteri Besar.

Johor Bersatu deputy chairman Senator Ir Mohd Nasir Hashim, said the support by the Divison heads of the party in Johor was decided at a meeting they had with Dr Sahruddin, at the party’s Johor Office at Kempas, here today.

“We have just had a meeting and it has been decided that all Johor Bersatu Division heads agreed to and unanimously supported the appointment of Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal as the Menteri Besar of Johor.

“We will also cooperate with him (Dr Sahruddin) to ‘smoothen’ the administration of the Johor state government,” he told reporters after the meeting.

Mohd Nasir, who is also the party’s Gelang Patah Division head, said that besides the Divisions, the party’s Srikandis (Women) and Armada (Youth) wing, also expressed their support for Dr Saharuddin.

“Our pledge of support for the Menteri Besar was made because during his appointment (on April 14), we were busy with the by-election in Rantau, Negeri Sembilan. It is only now that we have come together and had a meeting,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Solihan Badri, the party’s Media director in Johor, said that besides expressing support for Dr Sahruddin, today’s meeting also discussed the party’s strategy in strengthening its position in the state.

He said the party’s relationship with the Johor government would be enhanced and its views would also be taken into account in the development of the state.

“This is to ensure the voice of the grassroots is heard by the leadership. I think all Divisions will also work hard and we have plans to help Division heads in governance and to strengthen aspects of management and finance.

“We are praying today, we are the ‘Team Bersatu’, that is why we had the meeting to explain several issues including the appointment of the state executive council (exco) . We have a strong understanding among the Division heads and I believe there will be no issue after this. I hope members at the Branch level support Bersatu in Johore, for us to continue the struggle,” he said.

Dr Sahruddin, 43, was sworn in as the 17th Johor Menteri Besar on April 14 after replacing Datuk Osman Sapian who resigned on April 8. — Bernama