13 police reports lodged against man for insulting Hinduism

BUKIT MERTAJAM, April 27 — The police have received 13 reports against the man who allegedly issued several statements deemed offensive to the Hindus.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the reports were received from Tuesday until today, and lodged by various parties including individuals and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) who wanted the authorities to take action against the man known as Muhammad Zamri Vinoth.

“According to the complainants, the man, via his one-minute, 10-second video clip posted on the social media has uttered blasphemous statement against Hinduism that can cause disharmony and it is also against the law,” he said here today.

He said those who lodged the reports also asked the police to take immediate action against the man as his irresponsible and provocative postings could spark tensions.

He said the case was referred to the Wangsa Maju district police headquarters as the investigation was carried out there and the investigation papers were opened under Section 298A of the Penal Code as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. —Bernama