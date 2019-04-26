RTD Terengganu detects new tactics by drivers to evade AWAS camera

Some drivers on LPT 2 are covering or removing the number on the vehicle registration plate to evade detection by the Automated Awareness Safety System (AWAS) camera. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/LPT2

KEMAMAN, April 26 — The Terengganu Road Transport Department (RTD) has detected some drivers closing or removing the numbers on the vehicle registration plate to evade detection by the Automated Awareness Safety System (AWAS) camera.

Its director, Zulkarnain Yasin, said the act was detected at the East Coast Expressway (LPT) 2 and the driver had removed the last number on the number plate number.

“Apart from avoiding AWAS, it also seeks to confuse the enforcement authorities. So far we have no statistics on how many vehicles are involved because these tactics have just been detected on LPT 2,” he said at the ‘Ops Tertutup’ press conference here today.

He said a coordinating committee involving RTD Pahang, Kelantan, Terenggau and the Traffic and Public Order Department Terengganu Police Headquarters (IPK) had held a meeting on Wednesday to address the problem.

A total of two AWAS cameras were installed at two locations in the state, namely Perasing and Kijal Exit.

Commenting further, Zulkarnain said that for the offence the vehicle owner could be charged in court under Section 108 of the Road Transport Act (RTD) 1987 for falsifying the vehicle’s registration number.

The section provides a minimum fine of RM5,000 and a maximum of RM20,000 or a maximum of five years imprisonment. — Bernama