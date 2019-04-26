No change in RON95 and diesel price, RON97 increases by 1 sen

Customers are seen at a petrol station in Puchong Permai December 27, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — The weekly price of RON95 and diesel remains the same for another week in order to alleviate the cost of living for consumers, the Finance Ministry announced today.

In a statement the ministry said that the price of RON 95 and diesel will remain at RM2.08 and RM2.18 per litre respectively.

“Based on the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) the price of RON95 and diesel was supposed to be at RM2.46 and RM2.48 per litre from the period of April 27 to May 3.

“However, the retail price of RON95 petrol and diesel for the above period is maintained at RM2.08 per litre and RM2.18 per litre in line with the government’s decision to stabilise retail prices for petroleum products and reduce the cost of living,” the statement reads.

However, the price of RON97 increased 1 sen, from RM2.80 to RM2.81 for the week.

The ministry also explained that the government will subsidise a total of RM133.62 million for the period of April 27 to May 3.