Muhyiddin says urged Johor palace to mend ties with federal government

Muhyiddin wants to see the relationship between the federal government and the state of Johor improve. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 ― Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said he informed Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar that the federal government was willing to resolve its differences with his royal house if the latter was receptive.

The home minister and former Johor mentri besar expressed misgivings about the continued friction between Putrajaya and the Johor palace, according to The Star.

“I have said to His Majesty that I want to see the relationship between the federal government and the state of Johor improve further. That means there must be an effort by all parties.

“It is not good to see what is happening today. As a Johorean and a minister in the Cabinet, this doesn’t put me at ease at all,” he was quoted as saying yesterday.

He also suggested letting new Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal compile the issues in the state to prepare a report for the federal Cabinet.

Muhyiddin added that Dr Sahruddin could also be tasked with setting up a tripartite meeting involving the federal and state governments with the Johor palace, adding that he will moot this to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad when the prime minister returns this Sunday from China.

Such a meeting would clarify issues that have led to uncomfortable public confrontations, which the minister said should not be allowed to fester.

“Now, people know there is a problem. It is not nice to let the matter continue. There is dissatisfaction.”

Yesterday, the sultan said he wants those involved in the recent disagreement between the Johor and federal governments to put aside their differences for the well-being of the people.

Muhyididn responded by saying the state ruler must first allow the Johor government to run without interference for this to happen.

Putrajaya and the Johor palace have been in open disagreement of late, first over the appointment of a new mentri besar and again over the reshuffle of the state exco, which took place despite the federal Cabinet’s understanding that this would not happen.

The issue has also triggered an examination of the Malay rulers’ rights and powers as contained in their state constitutions versus the Federal Constitution.