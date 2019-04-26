Muhyiddin dismisses talk of two teams in Bersatu

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks to reporters in Putrajaya April 24, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

MUAR, April 26 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today dismissed talk that there are two teams in Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) of which he is the president.

He said there is no Team Muhyiddin and Team Dr Mahathir in the party. Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, the prime minister, is the chairman of Bersatu.

Muhyiddin said there is only one team — Team Bersatu — in the party and there are no problems in his relationship with Dr Mahathir and that both of them and the other leaders are together in leading the party.

Any claim of there being more than one team in Bersatu is merely the perception of some people who think there is a conflict within the party, he told a media conference after launching the Johor-level celebration of the 47th anniversary of the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) at the Pagoh Higher Education Hub here.

He advised those whom he claimed are making up stories to tarnish the image of Bersatu to cease from doing so, saying it is the norm for members in any organisation to have differing views but that cannot be assumed as a conflict or split.

“We have worked hard to forge good cooperation with parties such as PKR and Amanah, so much so that we have been successful and today we are in the government. As such, we (in Bersatu) are very much aware that unity and cooperation are very important.

“It is important to ensure that this cooperation carries on. There has been no conflict among the top leaders from the time that Bersatu was established until today,” he said.

Muhyiddin also dismissed talk and some media reports that several members of the new line-up of Johor state executive councillors were from the so-called Team Muhyiddin, as reportedly alleged by Mazlan Bujang who was dropped as a state executive councillor.

The new Johor mentri besar, Datuk Sahruddin Jamal, has also denied this, saying that he himself had picked the new state executive councillors. Sahruddin replaced Datuk Osman Sapian who resigned as the mentri besar.

Muhyiddin said that when Mazlan was in the state executive council, he never said that he was in Team Muhyiddin.

“It is not good for anyone to state that there is this team or that team. There are no teams. When I established this party, I only had Team Bersatu in mind or, for that matter, Team Pakatan Harapan.

“As such, it is not proper to make such statements. We are in one coalition. We have to cooperate, set aside differences or dissatisfactions, no matter what.

“Focus on efforts to support the (Johor) state government leadership and implement development efforts,” he said. — Bernama