MIC Youth urges Putrajaya to extend aid to Sri Lanka

MIC Youth chief R. Thinalan speaks to reporters outside the Sri Lanka High Commission in Kuala Lumpur April 26, 2019. — Picture by Mohd Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 ― MIC Youth today called for the Malaysian government to provide Sri Lanka with assistance, the party’s Youth leader R. Thinalan said today.

Accompanied by a group of about 80 men, R. Thinalan handed over a memorandum and offered condolences to Sri Lanka High Commission counsellor Chirantha Randima at the Sheraton Imperial Kuala Lumpur Hotel entrance.

The bomb blasts which ripped through the Sri Lankan churches and hotels in Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa on Easter Sunday claimed the lives of over than 200 people and injured hundreds more.

While condemning the attacks, Thinalan said: “We also urge the Malaysian government to inform the Security Council of the United Nations (UN) to beef up security for all Tamilians over the world and also Christian Tamils in Sri Lanka.”

“We want the Malaysian government also to give help, assistance in terms of medical or manpower to Sri Lanka now,” he added.

Thinalan also expressed a strong yearning for the recent spate of terrorist attacks to stop, citing the incident in Christchurch and now Sri Lanka.

“So as such, we want the authorities, the United Nations, the Malaysian government to step forward, everybody should step forward to stop these terrorists,” he urged.

He also said today’s gathering comprised representatives from Umno Youth, PAS and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) such as Hindu Youth Malaysia (HYM) and Gabungan Persatuan-Persatuan Seni India Malaysia (Gasim).

The MIC Youth leader then proceeded to the commission’s office within the hotel for a 20- minute discussion on how the party can further help the country.

Also present was Umno Youth Wilayah Persekutuan branch chief Mohamed Nizham Abdullah, who indicated that terrorism does not recognise religion and race.

“In Christchurch, the attacks occurred against Muslims and now in Sri Lanka, the attacks were against the Tamil people, so it’s not about religion; it’s terrorism,” Nizham said.

The crowd dispersed peacefully at 11.30am.