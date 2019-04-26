‘Mail Brothers Gang’ smashed, drugs worth RM302,000 seized

Police have succeeded in crippling a ganja trafficking syndicate following the arrest of five individuals. — Reuters

ALOR SETAR, April 26 — Police have succeeded in crippling a ganja trafficking syndicate following the arrest of five individuals and seizure of drugs worth RM302,000 in three separate raids in the state and Penang on Wednesday.

Bukit Aman Narcotics CID acting director Datuk Kamarulzaman Mamat said all the individuals who were believed to be members of the “Mail Brothers Gang” were apprehended by a Bukit Aman Narcotics CID team between 7am and 1.40pm.

“In the first raid at Kuala Nerang, police nabbed a man and a woman in their 30s in a Toyota Harrier.

“On inspection at the back of the vehicle, police recovered 90 pieces of compacted drugs believed to be ganja. Further investigations also found the male suspect had previous records but the urine tests on both of them turned out negative,” he said in a media conference here today.

He said the second raid was on two suspects, comprising a 37-year-old man and 32-year-old woman in a Perodua Myvi in Jalan Langgar here.

However, he said police inspection on the suspects and the vehicle did not yield any banned substances.

Kamarulzaman said the third raid was conducted at a house in Permatang Pauh, Penang where police picked up a 65-year-old man believed to be the head of the group.

He said police also found 26 pieces of compacted ganja in the house and the suspect was screened positive for drugs and was found to have past criminal records.

Kamarulzaman said the overall seizure of 116 pieces of compacted drugs weighing 115.6 kilogrammes could be abused by 150,000 addicts if the ganja was released in the black market.

“We believed the drugs were obtained from a neighbouring country and based on information from Thai police, we succeeded in crippling the syndicate,” he said.

He said all the suspects were remanded until May 1 to assist investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama