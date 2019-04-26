King wowed by musical fountain at Kuching Waterfront in maiden visit to Sarawak

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah are pictured during their visit to India Street in Kuching April 25, 2019. ― Bernama pic

KUCHING, April 26 ― The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah visited the Kuching Waterfront here last night to enjoy the amazing sight of the musical fountain.

On arrival at the Kuching Waterfront at 10.30pm the royal couple was greeted by State Local Government and Housing Minister, Prof. Datuk Dr. Sim Kui Hian and his wife of Datin Enn Ong Ean.

Their Majesties spent about 15 minutes watching the show.

Earlier, they had a photography session with the Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife, Toh Puan Raghad Kurdi Taib, along with Sarawak Cabinet ministers led by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Subsequently the royal couple was presented with a Sarawak songket and chain of precious stones made by the Orang Ulu tribe after which they attended a banquet at a hotel in the city.

The following day His Majesty is scheduled to leave for the Sarawak Islamic Complex in the morning before performing Friday prayers at the Darul Hana Mosque, Petra Jaya

This is the royal couple’s maiden visit to Sarawak after Sultan Abdullah was proclaimed as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 31. ― Bernama