‘I’m looking forward to my retirement’, says outgoing IGP

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun visits the Selayang Hospital in conjunction with Police Day on April 26, 2019. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 ― Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said today he is looking forward to his retirement next month, stating that he was confident that whoever takes over his position will do a good job.

“I’m looking forward to my retirement; I have said this many times and I have been waiting for the day,” he said during a press conference after visiting the Selayang Hospital in conjunction with the 212th Police Day celebration.

Asked to confirm if Acting Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador will take over as the country’s top cop, Mohamad Fuzi said that would be up to the government to decide.

Abdul Hamid, who was seated next to Mohamad Fuzi, during the press conference interjected and said: “It’s still rumours, I haven’t heard anything.”

Mohamad Fuzi responded by saying that it is up to the government and the Police Commission to pick the new IGP.

“I think the government will decide very soon.

“The one replacing me might be able to contribute even more compared to what I have done in the last two years when I took over the leadership,” he said.

Mohamad Fuzi said it was not right for him to say that Abdul Hamid should be the person to take over.

“I’m not in the picture so I don’t know who my successor will be. It’s not right for me to say if it will be Hamid who takes over, as there are many capable senior cops as well.

“It’s best that we leave it to the leadership to decide,” he said.

Malay Mail previously reported that one name that has been mentioned frequently to take over from Mohamad Fuzi is Abdul Hamid’s.

Abdul Hamid was transferred from Bukit Aman to the Prime Minister’s Department in 2015 at the height of investigations into 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). He was the Special Branch department deputy director at the time.

He caused a stir when he refused to clock in at the Prime Minister’s Department and alleged a cover-up in investigations.

Abdul Hamid, 58, returned to the force in May last year following the 14th general elections and took over the Special Branch director role from Datuk Seri Mohd Mokhtar Mohd Shariff.

Prior to that, Abdul Hamid had been with the force for 37 years and served in various key departments.