DAP to fly its rocket in Sandakan poll

Shafie pledged to fly DAP's rocket logo at the Sandakan by-election, in tribute to the late Datuk Stephen Wong. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 ― DAP will use its rocket logo in the Sandakan by-election when representing the ruling Sabah coalition that includes Warisan, Pakatan Harapan and Upko, said Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

The Warisan president categorised the move as homage to the late Sabah DAP chairman Datuk Stephen Wong, whose death triggered the by-election.

“Just like how the late Stephen Wong won the seat in the past two general elections with the DAP logo, we are going to do the same this time,” Shafie, who is also Sabah chief minister, was quoted as saying by The Borneo Post.

He also pledged the informal coalition’s undivided support for Wong’s daughter, Vivian, who will be nominated to contest for his seat.

Wong, 64, died of a sudden heart attack on March 28.

The Election Commission has set nominations for April 27 and polling for May 11.

Barisan Nasional and PAS have both said they will not enter the poll, turning the race into a contest between DAP and local Sabah Opposition parties.

Sandakan has 39,777 registered voters comprising 49 per cent Chinese, 44 per cent Muslim Bumiputera and 6 per cent non-Muslim Bumiputera.