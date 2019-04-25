Upko to campaign for DAP in Sandakan

Vivian Wong, the youngest of four of the late Sandakan MP Datuk Stephen Wong’s children, was named as the DAP candidate for the seat in the upcoming by election. — Picture courtesy of DAP

SANDAKAN, April 25 — The United Pasokmomogun Kadazandusun Murut Organisation (Upko) will campaign for DAP candidate Vivian Wong Shir Yee in the Sandakan parliamentary by-election.

Upko president Datuk Wilfred Madius Tangau said three Upko divisions neighbouring Sandakan — Libaran, Kinabatangan and Beluran — and all its Supreme Council members will be involved in the campaign.

Libaran Upko has 422 members who are voters in Sandakan while Kinabatangan and Beluran have more than 100 members who are registered as voters in Sandakan, he said.

“We know Upko members here, and we are ready to implement a strategy to help bring victory to the DAP candidate,” he said in a statement today.

Wilfred, who is a Sabah deputy chief minister, said Wong, 30, has the leadership character of her late father, Datuk Stephen Wong, as she had served as his public relations secretary when he was a state minister.

The Sandakan seat fell vacant following the death of Wong. The nomination is this Saturday and polling is on May 11. — Bernama