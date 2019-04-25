Two male students feared drowned while bathing in river at Simpang Renggam

JOHOR BARU, April 25 ― Two male students of Sekolah Tahfiz Assidiq Gufran were believed to have drowned after they were reported to have been swept by strong currents while bathing with friends at Sungai Kampung Haji Sahari, Simpang Renggam, near Kluang this evening.

Kluang District Police Chief ACP Mohd Abduh Ismail said the victims were Mohd Ammar Mazeni, 13, and Mohd Danish Mirzan Muhammad Said, 16.

He said before the incident, both victims were bathing with six friends but were swept off by strong river currents.

“It was raining heavily at that time, and the search for them is on-going, involving various parties including the Frie and Rescue Department, the People’s Volunteer Corps, the Department of Civil Defence and the villagers,” he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, Renggam Fire and Rescue Station chief, assistant superintendent of fire Asyraf Nur Mohd Yusoff said the current was strong at that time of the incident because it had just rained.

He said the brigade received an emergency call about the incident at 6.16pm and sent five personnel to look for and rescue the victims.

“So far, we are still conducting ‘open searching’ in the area where the boys were believed to have drowned,” he said. ― Bernama