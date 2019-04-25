Shafie: Warisan to work with Pakatan, Upko to help DAP retain Sandakan seat

Sabah Chief Minister and Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said Warisan will work to help DAP win the Sandakan by-election. — Bernama pic

SANDAKAN, April 25 — Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) will work hard with Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Upko to help DAP retain the Sandakan parliamentary seat in the by-election next month, Sabah Chief Minister and Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said today.

He said Warisan will not take it easy although it is confident that the DAP candidate, Vivian Wong Shir Yee, will win.

“We will not take the by-election lightly. We will work hard for a DAP victory,” Mohd Shafie told reporters after a ‘Townhall with the People’ programme where he announced Vivian Wong, 30, as the DAP candidate for the by-election, nomination for which is on Saturday and polling on May 11.

The Sandakan seat fell vacant after Vivian Wong’s father, Datuk Stephen Wong Tien Fatt, died on March 28. He was also the Sabah health and well-being minister.

Replying to a question, Mohd Shafie said the state government will continue to fulfil its pledges to the people over time because it has begun administrating Sabah for less than a year and needed time to rectify the problems left behind by the previous government. — Bernama