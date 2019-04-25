Penang cops detain woman to assist probe into baby dumped outside Tasik Gelugor mosque

The woman is accused of abetting her daughter in abandoning a newborn baby girl along the sidewalk of Masjid Lama Ara Kuda in Tasik Gelugor ― AFP pic

KEPALA BATAS, April 25 — Police have arrested a woman who was believed to have abetted her daughter in abandoning a newborn baby girl along the sidewalk of Masjid Lama Ara Kuda in Tasik Gelugor here.

Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the quick action of the police had led to the arrest of the 57-year-old woman in Kulim, Kedah at about at about 1am yesterday.

“Based on the preliminary investigations, the woman and her 28-year-old daughter had left the baby at the mosque area. The younger woman then sought treatment at a private clinic in Kulim,” he said here today.

He said the doctor who treated that the woman found that the umbilical cord was still in her womb and referred that case to a government hospital.

Norzainy said that the woman who was receiving treatment at the Kulim Hospital would be remanded after being discharged from the hospital. — Bernama