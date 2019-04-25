Minister says govt refined additional list of controlled items to lighten the cost of living

Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail says Putrajaya is refining the additional list of controlled items in the effort to lighten the cost of living of the people. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, April 25 ― The government is refining the additional list of controlled items in the effort to lighten the cost of living of the people, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

“The goods have already been identified,” he said without revealing the number and types of items.

Sugar, flour, one kilogramme cooking oil, cooking gas, petrol and diesel were among the items already listed in the controlled prices category at the moment.

Discussions with stakeholders such as the Agriculture and Agro-Based Ministry, Department of Veterinary Services and vegetable wholesalers were being conducted to ensure supplies were not affected, he told reporters after his ministry’s monthly gathering here today.

During the ceremony, Saifuddin also launched a guide book on conducting e-commerce trading to traders to reduce complaints on online cheating which was currently increasing.

He said the book would be distributed for free and also uploaded in the ministry’s portal in the form of e-book to provide tips and way to conduct ethical online business.

“The book will also be a source of reference to consumers on the reference list that online traders must have before performing any transactions,” he said.

According to Saifuddin, until last March, the ministry had received 24,000 consumer complaints with 30.8 per cent over prices, online transation cheating (23.7 per cent) and confusing service (16.2 per cent).

He said the ministry was still mulling to raise the penalty rate from RM25,000 to RM50,000 for online cheating.

In the meantime, Saifuddin said the government targeted a Gross Domestic Product acquisition for e-commerce at RM170 billion in 2020 compared to RM86 billion in 2017. ― Bernama