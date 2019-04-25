Minister: Rural Development Ministry approved RM109m allocation for Terengganu

Datuk Seri Rina Harun said the allocation under the 11th Malaysia Plan was to implement 10 new projects and 39 continuation projects. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA TERENGGANU, April 25 ― The Rural Development Ministry (RDM) has approved an allocation of RM109 million to the state government this year, said its Minister, Datuk Seri Rina Harun.

She said the allocation under the 11th Malaysia Plan was to implement 10 new projects and 39 continuation projects.

The allocation would also be for the construction and repair of roads, people’s prosperity programme, rural communications, clean water supply and social amenities which were expanded to all the districts.

“Several new and continuation projects under the People’s Trust Council (MARA), Community Development Department (KEMAS) and Central Terengganu Development Authority (KETENGAH) are also included under the allocation.

“As such, we hope the state government can use this allocation efficiently to benefit the rural populace,” she told reporters after a meeting with Mentri Besar Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar at Wisma Darul Iman here today.

The second meeting was to discuss, tidy up and monitor the progress of projects of RDM with the state government. ― Bernama