Maszlee urges Johor govt to expedite pipeline construction from Machap Dam

KLUANG, April 25 ― Simpang Renggam MP Maszlee Malik hopes that the Johor state government will consider expediting the construction of pipelines so that water from the Machap Dam could be channeled to residents in Simpang Renggam.

According to Maszlee the residents’ source of water had been from Sungai Ulu Benut which had recorded high ammonia content.

He urged the Water, Land and Natural Resources Ministry (KATS) and the Ministry of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment & Climate Change (MESTECC) to look into the need to improve the quality of water from the river.

“The operation of the Simpang Renggam water treatment plant (LRA) had been disrupted until today after water containing ammonia affected raw water supply at Sungai Ulu Benut.

“The main problem is that the Ladang CEP1 landfill site is located in an unstrategic area exposing residents to undesirable risks,” he said in a statement today.

He said although the landfill was closed recently and the closure works were carried out satisfactorily by the appointed contractors, leachate had seeped into the river when the embankments of a discharge pond broke due to heavy rain. ― Bernama