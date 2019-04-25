Man found dead with gunshot wound in Bayan Lepas

The police believe that the man shot himself in the chest. — Reuters pic

GEORGE TOWN, April 25 — A man was found dead with gunshot wound to the chest believed to have shot himself in the incident at his rented house in Lengkok Merbah 1, Bayan Lepas, near here yesterday.

The body of S. Kumaravelu, 38, was found by his younger brother, aged 33, who had come to the house at about 2.30pm to see the victim after failing to contact him, said Southwest district police chief Superintendent AA Anbalagan last night.

“The brother had gone to the victim’s house but found the door locked and got a locksmith to help break the lock. As soon as the brother entered the house, he found the victim on the floor, covered in blood and a revolver was found on the bed next to the victim

He said preliminary investigation found that the incident had no criminal elements and the victim was believed to have shot himself based on the initial inspection at the scene.

“The police are still investigating the motive and how he got the revolver,” he said, adding that the deceased had two previous drugs record. The body was sent to the Penang Hospital.

He also urged those with information on the incident to contact the nearest police station. — Bernama