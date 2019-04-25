King, Queen arrive in Kuching for two-day visit

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah is greeted by Sarawak Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud at Kuching International Airport April 25, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, April 25 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, and the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, arrived here today on a two-day official visit to Sarawak.

The special aircraft flying in the royal couple landed at the Kuching International Airport at 11.20am.

Their Majesties were welcomed by Sarawak Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Toh Puan Raghad Kurdi Taib and Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg and his wife Datin Patinggi Jumaa’ni Tun Tuanku Bujang.

Also present to welcome them were Speaker of the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nasar, state Cabinet ministers, heads of government departments and community leaders.

This is the first visit of Sultan Abdullah to Sarawak after being sworn in as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on January 31.

The Public Communications Unit (Ukas) of the Sarawak Chief Minister's Department said in a statement that in the afternoon, the King and Queen would visit nearby tourist spots, namely India Street and the Kuching Waterfront.

Then in the evening, Their Majesties would attend a banquet with Tun Abdul Taib and his wife at a leading hotel here, along with the Chief Minister, state Cabinet ministers and other distinguished guests.

The statement said that after the banquet, the royal couple would witness a display of the musical fountain at the Kuching Waterfront.

The next morning, His Majesty is scheduled to attend a briefing at the State Islamic Council here before performing Friday prayers at Masjid Darul Hana.

Meanwhile, the Queen will have a separate event at the Old Kuching Courthouse where she will be accompanied by the chief minister’s wife to visit the Ranee Brooke Museum, a handicraft exhibition and to witness a traditional food cooking demonstration.

Their Majesties are scheduled to return to Kuala Lumpur in the afternoon. — Bernama