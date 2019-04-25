IGP: 523 police reports so far over insults against royal institution

Fuzi said the police are not only working with the MCM) on the matter, but also Facebook to track down the suspects. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, April 25 — As of April 23, police have received a total of 523 reports over postings that insult the royal institution with 472 reports specifically on insulting Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said.

Fuzi said the police are not only working with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) on the matter, but also Facebook to track down the suspects.

“Efforts are being intensified to locate the suspects who uploaded the pictures, especially the Sabah Sarawak Merdeka Facebook page. At one time, the page was blocked but it got reopened after several days,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after attending the Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara awards ceremony for the Perak Contingent here today, Fuzi said investigations showed the domain address was located overseas.

“Hence, it posed some difficulties for us. If the address is local, we are confident we will be able to arrest the irresponsible suspects,” he added.

Fuzi said the police had never kept quiet over the matter.

“The suspects if left unchecked would threaten public security,” he said, in response to claims by some quarters that the police were not taking firm action against those responsible.

“We have to understand the domain address is foreign based. If it is based overseas, our abilities are limited. We need to seek help from our counterparts,” he said.

To a question, Fuzi said no arrests had been made in connection with the posting in the Sabah Sarawak Merdeka Facebook page.

“The page is still in operation but it has slowed down a bit. We will continue to monitor,” he added.