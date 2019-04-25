Honda Malaysia recalls Accord (2.0L) 2003–2007 models to replace Takata airbags

Honda Malaysia said the second replacement of the defective Takata driver front airbag inflator is free of charge with the cost of the replacement to be borne by the company. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Honda Malaysia today announced the recall of 9,998 units of Accord (2.0L) 2003–2007 year model for a second replacement of the Takata driver front airbag inflator as a preventive measure.

In a statement, the company said this second recall is necessary as a precautionary action and urged affected customers to replace the defective driver front airbag inflator as soon as possible.

Honda Malaysia said the second replacement of the defective Takata driver front airbag inflator is free of charge with the cost of the replacement to be borne by the company.

As of today, it said there have been no crashes or injuries related to the Takata driver front airbag inflator in the Accord (2.0L) 2003–2007 year model reported in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, as at April 21 this year, Honda Malaysia has completed more than 243,720 units of Takata driver front airbag inflator replacements, which translates to a 92 per cent completion ratio, while the total number of Takata driver and passenger front airbag inflator replacements completed is at more than 527,480 units or an 89 per cent completion ratio.

“Honda Malaysia also appeals to affected Honda customers who have yet to have their affected Takata front airbag inflators replaced to do so urgently as it may deploy with excessive internal pressure when activated.

“The defective airbag inflator casing might rupture which may result in injury or fatality of the driver and passenger,” it added. — Bernama