EC tells Sandakan by-election candidates to come prepared on Saturday

SANDAKAN, April 25 — Candidates of Sandakan by-election who have paid their election deposit have been reminded to bring their receipts on nomination day as proof of payment.

Election Commission chairman Azhar Harun said candidates representing political parties are also reminded to bring their approval letters to use the party’s symbol when submitting their candidate nomination forms.

He said on nomination day this Saturday, the candidate nomination forms could be submitted between 9 am to 10 am to the Returning Officer by the candidate, the proposer and supporter or any two of them or any one of them.

EC hoped the nomination of candidates would be carried out smoothly without any untoward incidents which could disturb public order, he said in a statement today.

Therefore, the EC is calling on all candidates and political parties involved to adhere to the laws and regulations, ethical code and orders issued by EC, police and the local authorities on nomination day.

He said special attention should be given to the provisions under Section 24A of the Election Offences Act 1954 (Act 5) on prohibitions during nomination day.

He said among others, the use of musical instruments or loudspeakers to garner support via any means including vehicles or vessels are not allowed and is considered as an offence.

According to him, members of the public as well as party supporters are not allowed to wait or be within 50 metres of the candidate nomination centre.

Azhar said if any parties were to violate the provisions of the section, police would not hesitate to take the appropriate actions.

Political parties involved should be responsible for the control of their supporters at all time to ensure the nomination of candidates proceeded smoothly and in a peaceful atmosphere, he said.

EC has set the Sandakan by-election nomination of candidate on Saturday (April 27) at the Activity Hall of Sekolah Menengah Jenis Kebangsaan Tiong Hua, Sandakan. — Bernama