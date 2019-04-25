Dearth of data at the heart of housing issues, forum told

KRI board member, Datuk Hisham Hamdan; KRI chairman Nungsari Ahmad Radhi; and KRI research director Suraya Ismail launch the ‘Rethinking Housing: Between State, Market and Society’ report in Kuala Lumpur April 25, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Most existing housing policies for the social and private sectors were built on patchy data taken from silo sources, causing distortion in supply and pricing for a property market marked by severe unaffordability, researcher Suraya Ismail said today.

The Khazanah Research Institute (KRI) housing expert told a forum on the topic here that the public and private sector have been unable to address structural defects in the housing sector due to a dearth of data, or in some cases, unwillingness by different parties to share them.

“Data should be the final arbiter of what should be done,” Suraya said during a presentation delivered after KRI unveiled the report at Menara UEM here.

Yet, federal agencies, as well as state and private developers often rely on limited sets of data usually compiled by specific agencies for very specific locations and purposes when planning, she noted.

As a result, policymakers often come up with inadequate solutions.

Suraya said the quagmire is best exemplified by the federal government’s attempt to coordinate housing supply outside the capital city through a centralised agency, which tends to have scarce data on the unique situation in the respective states.

“You cannot have one single model and (blanket) use it on the whole Malaysia without thinking of the spatial issues,” she stressed.

“Mind you, we have many state agencies, say PR1MA or SPNB, which want to penetrate Kota Baru. Look at the condition of Kota Baru and let the state decide how many houses should be built at what price range, that’s what you should do.

“Not let (federal agencies) coordinate everything,” she added.

PR1MA is a government-linked company set up to supply affordable homes. SPNB is the National Housing Company. Both are technically federal agencies but critics said the two, as with most government departments, often work without any inter-agency coordination.

Suraya’s assertion comes as KRI released a fresh study on the state of housing titled “Rethinking Housing: Between State, Market, and Society”, a document of over 200 pages that again highlights unresolved problems confronting the residential market.

Since the last report released in 2015, the new research showed much of the problems KRI drew attention to then such as supply shortages, refusal to invest in modern construction technology, poor planning, and problematic land and valuation policies have persisted.

