Apology over Johor exco row made and accepted, Kadir Jasin says when telling PPBM to move on

The Johor Sultan poses for pictures with the new Johor exco line-up at Istana Bukit Serene in Johor Baru April 22, 2019. — Picture via Facebook/OfficialSultanIbrahim

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — PPBM’s internal discord over unexpected changes to the Johor exco line-up has been resolved, said supreme council member Datuk A. Kadir Jasin.

Writing on his Facebook page, Kadir said an apology was tendered over the matter and accepted.

He did not specify who offered the apology and to whom, but he previously confirmed that PPBM convened an emergency meeting on Monday when its leaders threw their full support behind chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Dr Mahathir was reportedly upset by an unexpected reshuffle of the Johor exco despite consensus at the federal level that none would occur despite the Johor palace’s demands.

PPBM president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had been in Johor to oversee the matter then.

“The apology has been made and accepted. Let’s move on. Do not let the ‘deep state’ divide us,” Kadir wrote yesterday.

“Let us uphold the law and constitution. Do not choose between the people or the kings. Johor is a state like any other. A part of Malaysia.”

Yesterday, the prime minister also penned a personal blog entry that appeared to centre on the dispute in Johor, saying state constitutions that predate the Federal Constitution were effectively voided by the latter.

He said this meant state rulers should adhere to the winning party’s candidates for appointments rather than dictate their choices.

Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim responded by posting excerpts from the Federal Constitution to suggest otherwise.

New Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal unveiled his exco line-up on Monday that included three new faces, which Kadir said the federal Cabinet had decided would not be changed.

Yesterday, Dr Sahruddin insisted the choice was his and not that of Muhyiddin.

Dr Mahathir reportedly dropped Dr Sahruddin’s predecessor, Datuk Osman Sapian, for failing to toe the party line when dealing with the Johor palace.