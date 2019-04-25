Abu Kassim: GIACC to hold discussions with state govts on National Anti-Corruption

Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed, head of the National Centre for Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption, speaks to the media in Vienna January 20, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — The National Centre for Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption (GIACC) is working together with state governments on the implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP).

Its director-general Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed said dialogues and discussions were being held with state secretaries to help them chart a plan by adapting the NACP at state level.

“This process (dialogues) will take time. So far, the GIACC has held an interaction session with six state governments, which involved the process of providing advice.

“If the process is successful, the states themselves will have their own anti-corruption plan,” said Abu Kassim, who was the guest of the Bicara Politikonomi programme titled ‘Malaysia Bersih Korupsi (Malaysia free of corruption)’ aired over Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) earlier yesterday evening.

He said the main points discussed were the parts of the NACP that could be implemented at state level, for example issues involving local authorities.

“In general, the people want a clear change, they want the process of getting services efficiently and effectively without the involvement of corruption and rewards,” said Abu Kassim who is also a former Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

In the meantime, he also emphasised the monitoring aspects which was an important element as it involved effort.

NACP 2019-2023 was launched by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on January 29. It is based on 22 strategies giving priority to six key sectors.

It contains 115 anti-corruption initiatives involving sectors such as politics; public procurement; law enforcement; public sector administration; legislation and judiciary; as well as corporate governance.

The NACP was developed by the GIACC in collaboration with other government agencies to replace the National Integrity Plan. — Bernama